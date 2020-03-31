OTTUMWA — Wapello County’s response rate to the 2020 Census is lagging behind that in some other neighboring counties, a reverse of the situation from 10 years ago.
About 38 percent of Wapello County residents have returned a census form either by mail or online, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Of the neighboring counties, only Monroe County trails that figure.
More than seven in 10 households in Wapello County completed the 2010 Census, among the highest rates of completion from the surrounding counties. There’s a long way to go before the area gets to that level this time around, but the response rate has increased about 20 points in the past 10 days.
Residents of Eddyville are pacing Wapello County, with about 40 percent of the census forms returned
Census data plays a large but often overlooked role in daily life. The count determines how federal resources are distributed in many cases, including apportionment of Congressional seats. Road grants, school funding and other resources also depend heavily on census results.
This year’s census is being complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. While census workers in most years follow up missing data by visiting homes, that isn’t happening now to avoid inadvertently spreading the virus.
Most households should have received a paper form that can be filled out and returned through the U.S. Postal Service free of charge. People can also respond to the census online at https://my2020census.gov or by phone.
Online responses must be completed in a single sitting — you can’t save the form and pick it back up later. The form should take about 10 minutes.
The phone numbers differ based on the language the caller speaks. English speakers can call 844-330-2020. For Spanish-language responses, call 844-468-2020. The TDD number is 844-467-2020.
The formal date of the census is April 1. Responses need to reflect where people live and their ages as of that date, not the date the form itself is completed.
While the census is intended as a comprehensive count of people living in the United States, there are some things the census will never ask for. The Census Bureau does not seek people’s Social Security numbers, money or donations, or financial information like bank or credit card account numbers. If you get a call or a form asking for that information, it’s a scam and should be reported to local authorities.