Caytlyn Nystrom of Fairfield was recently named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Wichita State University.
Nystrom was one of 3,500 students at the university to earn the distinction, which requires students to earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Also, Simpson College released the names of several area individuals who were named to the President's List by earning a 4.0 GPA for the fall semester. Those students include:
• Kylee Bass, Ottumwa (Van Buren County High School)
• Grace Fleming, Bloomfield (Davis County High School)
• Alec Hensley, Ottumwa (Ottumwa High School)
• Ashley Pickens, Ottumwa (Albia High School)
The following students were named to Simpson's dean's list for the fall semster:
• Abigail Bowers, Ottumwa (Ottumwa High School)
• Carson Crile, Fairfield (Fairfield High School)
Madeline Nelson, of Bloomfield, earned Presidential Scholar distinction from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas. Nelson maintained a 4.0 GPA with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.