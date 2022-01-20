A handful of local communities were awarded with grants for economic development projects by the Iowa Economic Development Authority recently.
The City of Albia received a $10,000 grant as part of the Rural Housing Assessment Grant Program, which supports the use of online information to interpret data and implement changes through development codes, local ordinances and housing incentives specific to the community's needs.
The grant, in conjunction with ISU Extension, funding will allow communities to assess the current development environment and enact changes resulting in the creation of policies and procedures to attract potential developers.
To qualify, the community had to have a population of 20,000 people or fewer and not be contiguous to a city with a population of 40,000 or greater.
The City of Keosauqua's Engage Keosauqua program received a $10,000 grant as part of the IEDA's Rural Child Care Market Study Program.
The program seeks to use data from rural communities to determine needs and solutions for child care shortages in the respective area.
To qualify for the grant, the application had to be a non-profit, and have be in a community with a population of 20,000 or less.
The City of Moravia received a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant for a water and sewer project. The city's project includes sanitary sewer improvements such as sewer line replacements and other repairs to the system.