OTTUMWA — A four-vehicle crash at a bridge work zone claimed the life of two Ottumwans Friday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says the collision was reported at 7:57 p.m. Friday on Highway 63, north of 25th Street where the highway has one lane closed due to ongoing bridge repair work. The crash scene was about four miles south of Ottumwa.
According to the preliminary report by the Iowa State Patrol, a semi driven by 22-year-old Reid Hilpipre, of Pocahontas, Iowa, failed to stop at the temporary stoplights, making contact with a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox that was coming to a stop at the light. The collision triggered a chain-reaction crash that also involved a 2021 GMC Sierra and a 2021 Jeep Renegade.
The semi, Equinox and Sierra ended up in the east ditch, catching fire.
The driver and passenger of the Equinox died as a result of their injuries. They were identified as 68-year-old Steven Hinebaugh and 65-year-old Brenda Hinebaugh, both of Ottumwa. The driver of the semi, Hilpipre, and driver of the Jeep, 49-year-old Linda Sprouse, of Bloomfield, were injured and transported by ambulance to Ottumwa Regional.
According to the crash report, the driver of the GMC Sierra, 36-year-old Dennis Hagedorn, of Kirksville, Missouri, was not injured in the crash.
