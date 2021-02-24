OTTUMWA — During Tuesday evening's Wapello County Board of Supervisors meeting, the supervisors heard from a local family that plans to build a 4,960-head swine production site in the northern part of the county.
Katie Jacobs and her family during a public hearing discussed plans for a two-building facility in Highland Township, near the Wapello-Keokuk county line. The family said it was building the facility so their children could make a career of it later on if they chose to.
The facility will operate 825 acres of land under the name Iowa Pork Production LLC, and is modeled to produce more than 1.2 million gallons of manure per year, with a capacity of more than 2.3 million per year, said Kent Krause, president of Iowa Falls-based Pinnacle LLC.
Krause said the dimensions of the buildings will be 71 feet by 277 feet, facing an east-west direction and set about 730 feet off a road. The closest neighbors are about three-tenths of a mile (1,885 feet) to the south and four-tenths of a mile (2,089 feet) to the north. Water is available within 590 feet.
"All the separation distances have been verified by an Iowa-licensed surveyor," Krause said. "The Iowa Department of Natural Resources was at the site, said the management plan looked good and didn't have issues with the site placement. The site has been reviewed for flood plain and public use areas. It met all that criteria."
Jacobs and her sister, Lara O'Sullivan, will be co-owners of the facility.
"The (children) are the reason why we're doing this project," Katie Jacobs said. "If they're wanting to come back to the farm, ultimately the goal is to have a place they can come back to, an operation on a scale that they have a place on our family farm."
Board chair Wayne Huit asked how the manure would be spread on the land, wondering if it would be knifed into the ground. Knifing manure keeps nutrients — particularly nitrogen — in the soil and cuts down significantly on runoff.
Krause suspected that was the plan. The other alternative — broadcasting — is the easier and cheaper way, but also has disadvantages.
"In Iowa it's still legal to broadcast on top, but there is a whole host of separation distances required when you do that, and you lose quite a bit of the nitrogen in the process," he said. "I can't imagine a situation that they won't be knifing in the manure. Broadcasting is still legal in Iowa primarily because of hay fields, and those kind of applications where you don't want to tear up the sod."
Mark Jacobs, Katie's husband, said in the past his family has bought manure that was always injected (knifed).
"We've had our own site for four years and purchased manure from neighbors who have had sites for going on 15 years," he said. "Never once has it not been injected. It always has been."
Katie Jacobs said the family looks forward to operating in a "neighborly" way.
"We also want to operate in a way that benefits the environment," she said. "We also want to increase the tax base, create opportunities for our employees."
Board vice chair Jerry Parker said he was supportive of the operation.
"As long as I've been here, we've always supported the ag industry in Wapello County," he said to the family. "This gives you an opportunity to tell your side of the story, instead of just negative comments that might be out there."
In other business:
• The supervisors held a public hearing regarding the final upgrades to the fire safety system at the courthouse. The final stage will include a voice-activation system that will direct courthouse patrons in the event of a fire.
"Sometimes when you have an emergency like that, you're not thinking real well and are looking for someone to tell you," Parker said. "There will be voices that come on and tell them what is safest. Once we complete this, then the final step will be removing the fire escapes from the outside of the building."
The cost of this phase of the project is $41,525.
• The supervisors agreed to Auditor Kelly Spurgeon's request for an absentee ballot scanner. Spurgeon did secure a grant earlier this year for the $52,000 purchase.
"Right now, we individually hand-feed each ballot into the machines like you were going to the polling place," Spurgeon said. "This will allow us to set a stack of ballots in a scanner and just run them through like we used to do in our central count before we got our precinct count machines."