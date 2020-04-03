OTTUMWA — The second Saturday in March was scheduled to be an important day on the calendar for many FFA chapters across the state.
Agri-Power FFA was no different. Representing the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont school district, Agri-Power was set to send 26 students to the District FFA convention in Letts.
“Attending these events is one way that I get students excited about contests and the FFA Program in general,” Agri-Power advisor Melissa Appel said. “They get to see what they can participate in and watch others to learn more about the contests.”
Two days before the event, however, Appel received an e-mail. All members that were not competing in a state-advancing event were not to attend.
“That meant that many of those competing for Agri-Power in district level events, many for the first time, were not able to attend anymore,” Appel said.
Two days later, none of the Agri-Power members would be at the district convention. It would be the first of many events altered in response to the the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“The next communication we received was about 24 hours before the district convention,” Appel said. “They moved the contest to a completely digital platform.”
With social distancing practices being put in place around the world in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, technology is being utilized to help people do many things from home including working and shopping without leaving the house. While Agri-Power adjusted to participate online, the skill sets taught for future farmers at events like the district convention are not necessarily transferable.
“Soft skills and people skills are such an important part of agricultural industries,” Appel said. “Instead of speaking with judges in person, we had to set up multiple computers and have them communicate over google hangouts.
“Don’t get me wrong, utilizing technology is something that all of my students need to be able to do, but throwing us that curveball the day before was a big challenge.”
The curveballs kept coming as multiple events were canceled, including the district award ceremony where some of Agri-Power’s senior members were set to be recognized for academic achievement throughout their four years of schooling. Eventually, the Iowa State FFA convention in Ames was canceled due to the concerns of the coronavirus.
“Right now, we are focusing on what we do have control of during these turbulent times,” Iowa FFA president and Pella native Chandler Jahner said. “We are looking into contingency plans to try allow certain aspects of the conference to still happen virtually. This is so we can honor our members and supporters for all of their efforts for this year.”
The coronavirus, however, has taken a toll on what is typically an active time for FFA students across the country. Besides conventions, the impact of social distancing has been felt close to home for the Agri-Power chapter.
“Our chapter has 146 members. With that many students, we compete in many career development events, we have several community service projects and activities for students throughout the year,” Appel said. “Our FFA Alumni Chapter was also scheduled to have their machinery consignment auction. They use the funds that they raise from this project to provide scholarships to our senior members, award travel scholarships for our members to attend state and national FFA conventions and support other projects that we need help with throughout the year.
“After receiving input from many local officials and realizing that our FFA members would not be able to attend the event and help like normal, they had to cancel. This will hurt their bottom line. It was such a tough decision, but putting that many volunteers and attendees at risk was something that no one was okay with doing.”
Award applications, officer interviews and elections as well as the program’s second-annual mattress fundraiser have all been postponed, as is the chapter’s annual banquet. According to Appel, the officer team was planning on over 400 people to attend Agri-Power’s largest event on its calendar.
“It’s heartbreaking to not know when we will be able to reschedule this event,” Appel said. “The unknown is very hard for our students, especially the seniors who have been involved for many years. We have scholarships, leadership awards, academic awards, proficiency awards for supervised agricultural experiences that we are not yet able to award.”
“The hardest part is the unknown. They can’t plan for the event because we don’t know what the future holds and when we will be able to get back together.”
Jahner, currently a student at Iowa State University, can certainly understand how much uncertainty there is surrounding the coronavirus. Public health officials have that Iowa’s COVID-19 cases could peak by late April, or early May, leading Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to extend the state public health emergency declaration, keeping all schools closed until April 30.
Iowa FFA chapters will now have to wait until May to, hopefully, resume activities. Jahner believes that, from a local standpoint, FFA advisors and members are doing what they can to make the best of the current situation.
“Some, I have heard, are engaging in online classes and workshops while others are updating their records on their Supervised Agricultural Experiences (agricultural-based projects FFA members use to learn outside of the classroom),” Jahner said. “These range from owning one’s own herd of cattle, researching different soil types, or working in a local grocery store.
“There are countless other opportunities for these projects, those are just a few examples.”
Agri-Power was scheduled to have 10 students receive Iowa FFA degrees at the state convention with other members serving on special committees and playing in the state FFA band. In the end, it’s a small price to pay to limit the number of people that could be tragically affected by the coronavirus.
Just how much more of an impact COVID-19 has on FFA students, however, is still very much in doubt. For several in FFA, the summer will include participation in local fairs and, hopefully, the Iowa State Fair in August.
Hopefully.
“We are nervous moving forward,” Appel said. “My FFA members invest a lot of time and money in their livestock projects for county and state fair during the summer. We have members that participate in six different county fairs in our area.
“Our FFA Chapter also has a rich history in competing at the Iowa State Fair. We have won the Supreme FFA Chapter at the Iowa State Fair nine times, most recently the last two years, and we are gearing up to make a run at number 10. Our students were excited. Now, they are nervous if there will be a fair at all. “