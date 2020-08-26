OTTUMWA — Financial Partners Inc., located at 2116 N. Court St., is celebrating 20 years in business.
The business was started Sept. 1, 2000, by Bob Kramer, an independent financial planner and entrepreneur.
“Living an authentic life is very important to me,” Kramer said. “I intend to be authentic in every action, every purpose and every goal that I dedicate myself to. We’re all in this life together, and together we can drive change.”
The company offers a big array of services, including financial planning, cash-flow analysis, educational funding, estate planning and beneficiary designation planning. The business also handles several retirement planning services.
Kramer, an Ottumwa native, also has become an author since he started the business, publishing “Living An Authentic Life” in September 2019.
According to the company website, Kramer is a licensed investment advisor in 10 states.
The company has expanded in the last decade. Investment assistant and partner Melody Lowe joined the company in 2010, and client services manager Rebecca Miller (2015) and financial advisor Blake Smith (2016) also joined the company.