DES MOINES — Fourteen Iowa House Republicans — including two from the Courier's coverage area — took the lead on a new bill that would prosecute and potentially fine librarians for giving materials that are "obscene or harmful to minors."
According to a report from Iowa Starting Line, House File 2176 was introduced Tuesday, making it illegal for a person affiliated with a public school or public library to knowingly spread "material the person knows or reasonably should know, is obscene or harmful to minors."
Both Cherielynn Westrich of Ottumwa and Jeff Shipley of Fairfield were among the 14 to introduce the legislation.
According to the bill, the penalty would be an aggravated misdemeanor, but then would be elevated to a Class D felony for a previous offense. The penalty for the misdemeanor can be up to two years in prison and a fine between $625 and $6,250. The felony carries a punishment of up to five years in prison and a fine between $750 or $7,500.
The bill is an extension of the Republicans' effort to rid what it perceives to be controversial material regarding LGBTQ characters, characters of color. The bill also also said those who can be charged with violations could be a "person affiliated with an entity that provides products or services to such school or libraries in this state," which could include those who set up Scholastic book fairs.
The report also said the bill could make it legal only for college and university libraries to have obscene material.
Perhaps more important is a part of the bill that would allow a parent or guardian to bring civil action against any public or private school or public library if that child receives obscene material, regardless if it was for educational purposes.
The minimum award would be $10,000 and the winning party will be awarded all court fees. If passed by the GOP-dominated statehouse, the law would take effect immediately.
However, senate majority leader Jack Whitver of Ankeny said last week that felony charges for teachers over obscene books "is not a good idea."