(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.64
Farmer’s 6.46 14.43
DFS Osky 6.44 14.50
Reiff Grain 6.51 14.34
Wapello Co. 6.51 14.52
Two Rivers 6.34 14.55
Tri-County 6.54 14.54
MOUNT PLEASANT [mdash] Shirley A. Steele, 84, of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of Burlington and Ottumwa, died Monday, July 12, 2021 at Savannah Heights in Mt. Pleasant. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 17 at the Agency Cemetery, Agency, IA. There will …
former postmaster in Hedrick and Albia, died with Alzheimer's at 88 years on July 6, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. Surviving are wife, Barbie, four daughters, 35 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Burial at Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery August 13.