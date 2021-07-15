(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.64

Farmer’s 6.46  14.43

DFS Osky 6.44  14.50

Reiff Grain 6.51  14.34

Wapello Co. 6.51  14.52

Two Rivers 6.34  14.55

Tri-County 6.54  14.54

