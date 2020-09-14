OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Regional Health Center was among multiple hospitals and clinics in the area that requested accelerated and advanced Medicare payments.
Data from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, analyzed by Iowa Watch, showed nearly $27 million in the advances and accelerated payments went to the six-county region the Ottumwa Courier covers.
The biggest recipient from the data was Ottumwa Regional Health Center, which tallied $11,126,603.
In Bloomfield, Davis County Hospital & Clinics received $5 million. In Albia, Monroe County Hospital received $4 million. In Keosauqua, Van Buren County Hospital received $3.2 million.
The MercyOne Centerville Medical Center received $3.1 million, according to the data.
Two clinics under the Fresenius brand received funding. The Fresenius Medical Care in Ottumwa received $239,845 and the Fresenius Kidney Care Cline Family Dialysis Center in Centerville received $135,794.
The program was just one source of funding opened up by Congress to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money must be paid back, however. It was available to many types of medical care professionals, from hospitals to skilled nursing and chiropractors.
Iowa Watch reported that 77 Iowa hospitals received payments.