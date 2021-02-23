Three local regional housing agencies were awarded just under $1 million collective in grants through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday.
The grants are part of HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate and modernize public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating system and installing water conservation measures.
The Albia Housing Agency received a grant of $81,737, while Centerville Municipal Housing Agency was awarded a grant of $198,459. The Ottumwa Housing Authority was awarded $704,849.
HUD awarded $7.8 million to public housing authorities in Iowa, and $2.7 billion in all 50 states, as well as U.S. territories.