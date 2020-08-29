Roger Archer, owner of Main Street Insurance in Ottumwa, was recognized as a "Partners in Excellence" by KHI Solutions, a Fort Dodge-based insurance network to which he belongs.
In addition to that award, he also earned awards for "Grow Your Business" and "Diamond Level Achievement" honors with the company. The awards "acknowledge the expertise and sales experience Archer uses to find the right products to fit the individual needs of his clients," according to a release sent by the company.
Archer provides health insurance solutions for both the Ottumwa and Creston communities, and has been an agent for KHI for nearly a decade. He specializes in providing services for individuals, employer groups and those eligible for Medicare supplements in selecting the best plan for them.
According to the release, "Archer shares the same philosophy of KHI by focusing on the needs of his clients by providing the right product at the right price to deliver unsurpassed confidence and peace of mind to his clients."
His Ottumwa office is located at 217 E. Main St.