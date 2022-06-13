Judge William Owens, an associate juvenile judge for District 8 in Ottumwa, was recently honored with the Honorable David W. Soukup Judge of the Year Award during the National Court Appointed Special Advocates/GAL annual conference in Seattle June 6.
Owens was honored for "outstanding contributions of a judge who has advanced the best interests of children through support of the CASA/GAL model," the organization said in a press release.
In both 2018 and 2022, Owens was appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds to the Child Advocacy Board that oversees Iowa's CASA and Foster Care review boards, and was recently selected as the advocacy board chair. He also has been appointed to the National CASA/GLA's Judicial Leadership Council.
“The common thread that binds these leadership appointments, recognitions, and awards is an unwavering devotedness to the best interests of children in the child welfare system and Judge Owens’ diligence to judicial leadership both in the courtroom and alongside all collaborative partners," said Kathy Thompson, director of Iowa Children's Justice. "His aspirations enhance the work of other Juvenile Judges in the State of Iowa as he is a role model of judicial practice; thus advancing the voice of children throughout the state.”
Prior to his role with the Child Advocacy Board, Owens was appointed as an assistant juvenile judge in November 1998, after serving as assistant county attorney and county in Monroe County. He also had a private practice. Currently, he is co-chair of the Iowa Supreme Court Advisory Committee for Children's Justice, a member of the state council for the Iowa Supreme Court Commission for Children's Justice and chair of the Juvenile Judge Committee of the Iowa Judges' Association.
