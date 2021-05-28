OTTUMWA — A summary of area Memorial Day programs and gatherings in the area, as compiled by the Ottumwa Courier. All events below are scheduled to occur on Monday, May 31.
Ottumwa: Memorial Day program at Jimmy Jones Shelter starting at 10 a.m. Program includes the National Anthem performed by the Ottumwa High School band, invocation by American Legion and VFW Chaplain Doug McAntire, remarks from various VFW representatives, special speaker Iowa House Rep. Cherielynn Westrich, a salute to deceased veterans by VFW Post 775 and American Legion Post 3 Honor Guard, the playing of taps, and a closing prayer. Lunch will be served after the program at American Legion Post 3, 550 W. Main St., Ottumwa.
Albia: Brief program planned at the Welcome Home Soldier monument at 11 a.m. In case of rain, the program will be held at the Albia American Legion.
Centerville: Memorial Day service at Oakland Cemetery in Centerville starting at 10 a.m.
Eddyville: Memorial Day service at Highland Cemetery in Eddyville starting at 10:30 a.m.
Fairfield: Memorial Day service at Central Park at 10 a.m.
Moravia: Memorial Day Services will be held at 11 a.m. at the Moravia Hillcrest Cemetery on South Brandon Street. In case of inclement weather, services will be held at the Moravia Community Building.