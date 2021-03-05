OTTUMWA — Wapello County projects moving into the next tier of COVID-19 vaccination recipients in mid-April, the county public health department and emergency management agency said in a press release Thursday.
The supply chain is slowly starting to improve as the local Hy-Vee pharmacies have received Pfizer vaccines from the federal pharmacy program, as well as the Moderna vaccine supplied by the public health department.
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine for use, and the county is currently working with area pharmacies to obtain that vaccine to be used for the county's two largest employers — JBS USA and John Deere Ottumwa Works.
The county has completed its vaccinations for health care providers and others in the 1A group, but continues to vaccinate those 65 and older, essential workers such as educators and workers in the manufacturing sector, as well as individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff. The rural health clinics are scheduled for the next two weeks.
The county is still receiving 500 doses of vaccine a week, and the next groups to be vaccinated will be staff and individuals living in congregate settings (not including college dormitories), hospital and long-term care inspectors, correctional facility staff and incarcerated individuals.
The county projected, at the current rate, that it would move on to Phase 1C, which includes those 64 and younger with medical conditions, in mid-April, though the Iowa Department of Public Health stated late Thursday that counties that already were done with 1B could move on to the next group.
However, the situation remains fluid. As the state will eventually see its number of doses increased, it could accelerate the process and allow the county to move to different tiers more quickly.
The public health department and EMA continue to advise residents to look at both organization's Facebook pages for more information, and a list of current vaccination partners can be found at www.wapelloready.org/vaccine.