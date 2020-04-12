OTTUMWA — Officials in Wapello County said Sunday morning there are two new confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The announcement Sunday morning said all patients are “receiving appropriate medical care.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Wapello County on Friday, and one more on Saturday. Tim Richmond, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said the cases announced Sunday are on top of those earlier confirmed cases.
Richmond said the county emergency management website, wapelloready.org, was being updated to show local tracking of COVID cases. That update came online Sunday morning and showed six total cases in Wapello County. It also includes information designed to help employers, connect people with health care options and a link to the Centers for Disease Control symptom checker.
Regardless of whether cases are new or previously announced, the precautions people need to be taking are the same. Sunday’s statement quoted Lynelle Diers, director of Wapello County Public Health:
“It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing – this means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals.”
It is important that people stay at home as much as possible, and send only one person for errands like grocery shopping and other necessities. People who show even mild symptoms of illness should stay home.
Officials continue to emphasize the need to cover coughs and sneezes and to frequently wash your hands well with soap and water.
Iowa had 1,510 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning.