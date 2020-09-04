OTTUMWA — While summer nears its end, COVID-19 is still raging on, local officials said Thursday.
With Labor Day on Monday and the days to summer's end on Sept. 22 counting down, Wapello County's public health director Lynelle Diers said now is not the time for residents to let their guards down.
"We are seeing an increase in the number of positive COVID cases," she said. "This is not the time to let our guards down. The recommendations have not changed; they never have changed."
Public officials say they still recommend masks whenever in large gatherings or in public.
Diers said her small agency was tested after the Fourth of July holiday due to the number of positive tests that came after.
Diers said a "number of people that tested positive for COVID because they wanted to go party."
"If you want to go do this, please wear a mask," she pleaded. "And also social distance as much as possible. This is not the time to be hugging people you haven't seen for six months, because now you're hugging everybody else they've been with for the last two weeks."
Diers said the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease is the most contagious she's seen in her career. She also reported residents who have tested positive earlier but weren't experiencing symptoms now are.
"We don't know everything about this virus, but I can tell you what I am hearing," Diers said. "People that were not very ill when they caught it, now they are becoming very ill six to seven weeks later. And individuals that this is happening to is people that are young."
The disease, she said, can cause cardiac and lung issues "long after" a person is considered to have recovered.
"If at all possible, please stay home," Diers said. "This is not the time to be going out and being with everyone. And absolutely, if you feel sick in any way, shape, or form, you stay home and you stay away from individuals."
The regional area faced a near-crisis recently with hospitalization, Tim Richmond, the director of Wapello County Emergency Management, said.
While hospitals had the capacity for patients, an already present nursing shortage has been made worse by nurses who have tested positive for COVID-19.
"It was only two weeks ago that we had almost a near-crisis regionally with hospital capacity," Richmond said Thursday.
Especially with flu season approaching as well, there are more concerns on the horizon.
"Going into this flu season if we don't have enough hospital staff or hospital capacity, that could become our next crisis," Richmond said. "We want to prevent that. Because those hospitals still have to treat all the other things that go wrong in the health of our society."
Ottumwa Mayor Tom Lazio said the city is strongly recommending masks but doesn't plan to issue a mandate as other cities have.
"I think people do better when they're invited to work with us, not mandated or ordered to do it," he said. "And enforcement is an issue." He added there's also question to legality of a city's mask mandate.
Richmond said emergency management has re-activated its emergency operations center to monitor COVID-19 in the county.