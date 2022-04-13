OTTUMWA — In just over a year, the Friends of Ottumwa's Parks has made plenty of headway in its effort to revitalize the city's parks.
The nonprofit organization was founded in 2020 to enhance and beautify Ottumwa’s Parks and enrich the lives of the people who enjoy them. As a nonprofit, the organization receives tax-deductible donations and tax-free status for qualified contributions.
The first project the organization undertook was changing the disc golf course at Wildwood Park, which involved over $9,000 of donations, and hundreds of volunteer hours to build new concrete tee pads, a modified course layout, new signage and course improvements.
The course was lengthened by about 3,000 feet to make the course more competitive and attractive for tournament play. There have already been two tournaments that attracted 85 competitors each.
Friends of Ottumwa's Parks also built two bridges in Wildwood Park after earning city approval, to go along with a donation from several organizations, including Alliant Energy.
The organization applied for a grant to improve the shower house and office area of Ottumwa Park campground. The Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation approved a $30,000 grant for the project. The current facility is a well-utilized facility that is often the biggest impression outsiders get of Ottumwa, the organization said. The current facilities are not an appropriate first impression of Ottumwa, as it is not been improved upon for decades. The goal is to update this facility to modern day standards, improve the privacy, and make it safe for all camp attendees.
A “Park of the Month Program” has also been established and has had plenty of community acceptance, including activities like scavenger hunts, trivia clues, and other educational activities that allowed participants to enjoy and learn more about Ottumwa’s Parks. Wapello County Conservation has also assisted with educational instruction for these events.
Two tree nurseries were completed this year with the help of a $23,000 grant from Legacy and another $7,000 in private donations. Like other projects, the nurseries required involved many volunteer hours, cooperation with the Ottumwa School District, private industry, the City of Ottumwa, and Friends of Ottumwa's Parks. The nurseries are at Liberty and James schools. Last fall, 175 trees were planted by the students and community volunteers, with another 50 to be planted in the spring as part of an Earth Day activity involving the school district. The goal is for students to learn to care for thee trees as well as learning the importance of volunteering in the community.
In Memorial Park, a bike-washing station has been built near the head of the mountain bike trail.
More recently, the organization has been in partnership with the school district and the City of Ottumwa to build 12 new tennis courts. The city has committed $750,000 toward the project, as has the school district. The project's estimated cost it $2.2 million, but grants and private donations are also being sought to help raise the remaining funds.
The organization continues to seek volunteers, or anyone wishing to make a donation to various projects. To make a donation, residents can a check to “Friends of Ottumwa’s Parks”, c/o Nicolette Proctor, South Ottumwa Savings Bank, 320 Church St., Ottumwa, IA 52501 or email nicolette@sosb-ia.com.
To volunteer for upcoming projects such as fixing and painting picnic tables, building pickleball courts, improvement of playground equipment, benches, and replacing dangerous or outdated equipment, residents are encouraged to visit Friends of Ottumwa Parks on Facebook or visit our website www.friendsofottumwasparks.com.