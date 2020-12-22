DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced $7 million in grants that will benefit 267 cultural organizations and 152 artists serving 118 communities.
Several local organizations and individuals earned grants, which are made possible by the CARES Act. Gov. Kim Reynolds allocated the funds on Dec. 2, and the department launched the Iowa Arts & Culture Recovery Program the same day. More than 550 requests were received by the Dec. 11 deadline.
The list of local organizations and individuals receiving funding, with amount in parentheses:
• Appanoose County Historical Society ($5,500)
• Davis County Fine Arts Council ($5,000)
• 1st Fridays Artwalk in Fairfield ($2,500)
• Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts/Fairfield Arts and Convention Center ($46,000)
• American Gothic House Center ($5,500)
• American Gothic Performing Arts Festival ($2,500)
• Bridge View Center Theatre ($64,700)
• Ottumwa Community Children's Playhouse ($2,500)
• Fairfield individuals Nicholas Naioti and Timothy Britton ($2,500 each)
• Batavia individuals Reena Olaniyi and Olobayo Olaniyi ($5,000 each)