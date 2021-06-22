OTTUMWA — Member of the Ottumwa Amateur Radio Club will be joining clubs from across the country for the nationwide Amateur Radio Field Day Exercise June 26-27. The local club will be broadcasting the Wapello County 4-H Expo grounds, 13011 120th Ave., with the public welcome to visit from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
The ARRL Field Day is an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933. “Hams” from across North American participate in the day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. The use of radio signals, which reach beyond boarders, bring people together while providing essential communications. They operate independent of the internet and phone systems, so they can be set up “almost anywhere in minutes,” says Paul Cartwright, vice president of the Ottumwa club. They are particularly useful during storms and other disasters that can damage communication infrastructure, including cell towers.
The Ottumwa club meets at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at the 4-H grounds and has members from throughout southeast Iowa, including Davis, Mahaska, Monroe and Wapello counties. Members are also active in several events each year, including a special event station during the 4-H Expo, “activating” Turkey Island and a Winter Field Day.
For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, contact Cartwright at paul@wa0pac.com and visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.