OTTUMWA — State officials extended the deadline for Iowa businesses to complete an online survey about the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their organizations.
The new deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, May 29. A map showing where responses are coming in from shows Ottumwa businesses have stepped up. Fifty-one businesses in the local zip code have completed the survey, a total close to that of other similarly sized cities. Many of the areas that report higher numbers of responses are considerably higher in population.
Sharon Stroh, vice president of industrial development at Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, credited a push from a wide variety of economic development agencies for the responses.
“Beside ourselves (GOPIP), I’ve seen the email blast about taking the survey from IEDA, IFA, ABI, UNI, League of Cities, Iowa Chamber Alliance, PDI, and Opportunity Squared (SE Iowa regional ED group),” she said by email.
The Iowa Department of Economic Development said the survey will help guide the department’s efforts to help businesses recover from the effects of the pandemic.
Business owners can take the survey at https://bit.ly/2WPEpij.