Local restaurants part of IPPA Best Tenderloin competition

OTTUMWA — Comfort foods are high on the list of what Iowans are looking for in this stressful time.
In Iowa, one of the star comfort foods is the breaded pork tenderloin.
Despite the fact many local restaurants are closed, or maybe only running a takeout service, the Iowa Pork Producers Association restaurant and foodservice committee is looking ahead and hoping Iowans will join them as the search begins to find the best breaded tenderloin in the state. Nominations are currently being taken online, with the eventual winner for 2020 named in October.
So far, several area establishments have been nominated for the competition. The 18th annual Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest will continue to take nominations until June 5 online at https://www.iowapork.org/best-breaded-pork-tenderloin-contest.
“We always look forward to this contest because we love how excited and passionate our Iowa tenderloin connoisseurs get,” said Kelsey Sutter, IPPA marketing and programs director. “This year has a couple of underlying issues we hope will bring more people in to make nominations.
“First, those nominations are going to spark morale at restaurants who just cannot bring their customers in and serve them right now. Second, you can remember the great times you’ve had with friends and families at those restaurants and look forward to returning to them.”
The Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest recognizes Iowa dining establishments that have pork as a regular menu item. Nominated tenderloins must be from any Iowa restaurant or cafe that is typically open year-round with regular hours.
The effects of the current situation on establishment hours of operation do not impact eligibility. Food trucks, concession stands, seasonal establishments and catering businesses are not eligible.
Several Ottumwa restaurants have already been nominated including Appanoose Rapids, The Recovery Room, Morgan’s Corner, Benchwarmers, Courtside Bar and Grill, Front Runners, Rock and Roll Dairy Bar, Schimm’s Cafe and Warehouse BBQ. Many other area communities have also had establishments nominated including the Agency Cafe, Douds Kwik Stop, Chommy’s Bar and Grill in Eldon, Peck’s Pub in Libertyville, Ray’s Longbranch in Drakesville, Lunch Box Cafe in Douds and Misty’s Malt Shop in Keosauqua.
Sigourney has a multitude of nominees with four (Cooper Lantern, Walk’ER’ Drive Thru, Keokuk County Bowl and George’s) establishments up for Iowa’s Best Tenderloin thus far. Bloomfield has three different establishments (Southfork, Slick’s Bar and Grill, J’s One Stop) that have been nominated.
Albia (Smitty’s Restaurant, Snack Shack), Eddyville (Melody’s Kitchen, Welcome Inn) and Fairfield (Sweet n’ Saucy, Kokomo’s by Mike and Nikki) each have had two nominated establishments. Last year’s competition included 5,390 nominations for 470 different establishments.
Only one nomination per person can be made. Those that nominate the winning restaurant will be entered in a drawing for a $100 prize.
From the nomination round, 40 restaurants will be selected to move to the summer portion of the contest. Selected restaurants will be reviewed by IPPA’s restaurant and foodservice committee. Those reviews will determine which restaurants are turned over to a secret panel of judges who will score the tenderloins on the quality of the pork, taste, physical characteristics and eating experience. The winner will be named during October Pork Month.
Sutter said the contest not only supports the state’s restaurants, but also Iowa’s nation-leading pork industry.
“We’re looking forward to discovering more of Iowa’s great restaurants and finding Iowa’s best breaded tenderloin for 2020,” Sutter said.
The winning restaurant will receive $500, a plaque to display in their business and statewide publicity that will bring in new business. Past winners include The Pub at the Pinicon in New Hampton (2019), Three C’s Diner in Corning (2018), Grid Iron Grill in Webster City (2017), Nick’s in Des Moines (2016) and the Belmond Drive-in (2015).
The Recovery Room finished among the top five in the competition in 2015. Sweet n’ Saucy also finished in the top five in 2016.