DES MOINES — Two Wapello County school districts received state money for computer science teaching.
The state awarded $883,097 in annual awards to prepare K-12 teachers to teach the subject. Cardinal received $9,000, and the Ottumwa community School District received $6,500 from the Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund for the fiscal year. Several districts will benefit from the $467,000 award to the Central Rivers AEA Cooperative: Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa and Pekin.
The Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund awards are part of a broad commitment to expand computer science instruction in K-12 schools across Iowa and aligns with the Future Ready Iowa initiative.
“Computer science is an essential skill set for student success in an ever-growing, technology-driven workplace,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “These awards expand the number of educators prepared to teach computer science in grades K-12, creating better access to high-quality computer science coursework.”