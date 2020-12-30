CEDAR RAPIDS — The Pekin and Fairfield school districts were just two of a handful of schools to receive free face shields from Alliant Energy and the Iowa State University Digital Manufacturing Lab as part of a venture with two other companies.
Face shields were produced and donated by the Digital Manufacturing Lab. The university worked with Angstrom Precision Molding in Ottumwa and The Dimensional Group in Mason City to manufacture the face shields and fill the need for personal protective equipment for youth.
To date, 9,000 free face shields have been provided to schools and day care facilities across the state. Alliant Energy received input from the Iowa Department of Education to determine which schools could benefit from the shields.
"By keeping kids safe and partnering with Iowa companies to create the shields, we are supporting our customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Nick Peterson, community outreach manager at Alliant Energy.
Face shields are still available for schools and day care facilities. Those interested in a deliver are asked to contact Peterson at 515-268-3411, or by email at nickpeterson@alliantenergy.com.