OTTUMWA — Beginning Tuesday, the 100 block of West Alta Vista Avenue will be closed for a sewer repair.
Weather permitting, the contractor will have the street open by the end of the day. Residents are asked to seek alternate routes and navigate with caution when entering the construction area.
Also, beginning Monday, the eastbound lane of East Fourth Street at Jefferson Street will be closed to traffic to allow for work in the area. The closure is anticipated to last until Thursday.
Residents are asked to seek alternate routes and navigate with caution when entering the intersection.
