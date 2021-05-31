OTTUMWA — A student at Ottumwa Christian School has been recognized with a national honor.
The National Society of High School Scholars recently announced Leah J. Cavanaugh, of Ottumwa, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. Cavanaugh is a student at Ottumwa Christian School.
The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes.