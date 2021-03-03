Iowa State University has announced students who rank among the top 2% in their respective college. Those students are as follows:
Bloomfield — Ashlyn Ware. Eddyville — Teri Lane. Eldon — Benjamin Clark. Fairfield — Maya Gottshall, Darby Kaska. Keosauqua — Jacob Plecker. Ottumwa — Davis Clingman, Jennifer Lemeuse.
Also, Devon Severson, of Ottumwa, was named to the dean's list for the 2020 fall semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To earn the distinction, a student had to achieve a 3.66 grade point average while completing at least 12 credit hours.