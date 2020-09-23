Several local students earned dean's list accolades for the summer semester at Buena Vista University. To make the list, full-time students had to achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
The list of students from the Courier's area:
Batavia — Holliey Brinkmeier. Bloomfield — Lena Cramer, Chelsea Van Horn. Centerville — Maddison Bratz, Tabatha Inman. Eldon — Michele Bremer. Milton — Dakota La Rue. Numa — Samantha Micetich. Ottumwa — Kjierstin Ridgway, Cristy Toloza, Mia Calcaterra, Juan Carapia.