Several local college students either earned high academic honors or graduated from the state's colleges and universities at the end of the fall semester.
The following students earned President's List honors from the University of Iowa by maintaining a 4.0 grade point average with a minimum of nine credit hours:
Eldon — Madison Black. Fairfield — Gannon Courtright, Alex Hoffman, Kai Vessey. Ottumwa — Haley Grooms, Henry Hammer.
The following students earned Dean's List honors from the University of Iowa:
Agency — Bryce Benedict. Albia — Danae Bassett, Hayley Bassett, Emily Beary, Carson Stocker, Jaeden DeBus. Batavia — Aluna-Aro Olaniyi. Bloomfield — Phoebe Moore, Miles Menster, Kaden Porter, Jalyn Day. Douds — Brycen Starnes. Eldon — Madison Black. Fairfield — Benjamin Anderson, Kirsi Brand, Ava Botto, Maria Carminhato, Cahrina Chang, Gannon Courtright, Alex Hoffman, Jaimini Korf, Noriaki Oshiro, Elijah Parr, Devika Pharasi, Dharmini Piekarska, Sai Pullapantula, Suraj Pullapantula, Jivani Rodriguez, Kai Vessey. Floris — Clayton Garmon. Libertyville — Dalton Rippey. Lovilia — Aleesia Beary. Milton — Allison Jones. Moravia — Hunter Brunk. Ottumwa — Noah Bjerke, Jacqueline Aparicio Ruiz, Olivia Bohlmann, Allison Bookin-Nosbisch, Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, Grace Bowling, Meghan Cantu, Haley Grooms, Henry Hammer, Hasya Joshi, Collin Kepner, River Maw, Klayre Michel, Citlally Morales, Kennedy Seddon, Elyse Weilbrenner, Madison Wiley.
The following students graduated from the University of Iowa at the semester:
Bloomfield — Mikayla Biggs. Centerville — Alex Moorman, Rachel Valentine. Fairfield — Maria Carminhato, Hazel Ward, Suraj Pullapantula. Keosauqua — Ash Leigh McQuoid, Hallie Whitten, Schylar Conger, Austin Bartholomew. Moravia — Carley Rodebush. Ottumwa — Megan Cobler, Kimberly Souravong.
The following students were fall semester Dean's List students at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids:
Birmingham — Lena Hewitt. Eldon — Cassandra Sparkman Lopez. Ottumwa — Diana Pallares.
The following student was named to the President's List at DMACC for maintaining a 4.0 grade point average with a minimum of six credits:
Ottumwa — Zoey Wright.
The following students were named to the Dean's List at DMACC for the fall semester, earning between a 3.5 and 3.99 GPA.
Batavia — Cate Roth. Ottumwa — Montana Hill.
The following students graduated from DMACC at the fall semester:
Ottumwa — Elijah Palmersheim, Zachary Ronnei.