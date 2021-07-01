OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa dog has been named to the Iowa Animal Hall of Fame.
Gus, a 10-year-old golden doodle and certified therapy dog owned by Jen Chestnut, won in the professional category after being nominated by Dr. Lori Hickie of Eastview Animal Hospital.
Gus accompanies Chestnut to Ottumwa High School, where she teaches, where is is sought out for his ability to brighten a student’s day are calm an anxious student. He is available for students to read to him, listen to presentations, or just to give students a break. His presence aids students struggling with friendship or home issues, school anxiety and other problems.
Gus also participates in a children’s reading program at Ottumwa Public Library, where children can come in and read stories to him, which improves their confidence and reading skills.
The Iowa Animal Hall of Fame, presented by the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association and Merck Animal Health, awards animals for the bravery, companionship and professional contributions to people in the community. Seventy animals in the state have been inducted into the IAHOF since its inception 23 years ago with awards given in companion, hero and professional categories.
Mylee, a 13-year-old yellow lab owned by Jim and Mary Brown of Bettendorf won the companion category, while Hudson Bo, a 2-year-old border collie Aussie mix owned by Steve and Sandy Fram of Adel won the hero category.
The winners and their owners were recognized at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s Raise Your Paw Virtual Auction earlier this month in Des Moines.