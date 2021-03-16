OTTUMWA — A local woman will be honored next week as a 2021 Hero of the Heartland by the American Red Cross of Central Iowa.
Mary Margaret Butler of Ottumwa will be recognized during a virtual ceremony at 7:30 a.m. March 24. Butler is being recognized for founding Whatsoever You Do, Inc., and the nonprofit’s work on creating a shelter for the homeless. The person who nominated her also said Butler spends countless hours helping others and calls her a pillar of the community.
Others being recognized in the 20th anniversary of the award are:
• Members of the Des Moines Police and Airport Fire for performing CPR and using an AED on a traveler suffering cardiac arrest while waiting for a flight at the Des Moines International Airport. The patient has made a full recovery.
• Tom Horton and Jeff Abbas of Des Moines, soccer players who performed CPR on a fellow athlete when he went into cardiac arrest during a game in Minburn. They continued administering CPR until first responders arrived eight minutes later, saving the man’s life.
• Valerie Uken of Sioux City. This Yankton Sioux Native American is a retired veteran with 27 years of service serving the military as a firefighter. She spent several years working for Four Directions, serving as a liaison with DHS and native families to advocate, support and assist in finding resources to help with their needs. After Four Directions closed its doors, she continued her advocacy by opening Urban Native Center, where funds primarily come out of her pocket, and continues to work on solutions for housing, homelessness, the addiction epidemic and providing cultural/spirituality programs.
The virtual ceremony is open to anyone wishing to join. There is no fee to attend, but donations are welcome. Registration can be made by visiting redress.org/iowa.