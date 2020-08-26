OTTUMWA — There were more than 800 new cases in the state of Iowa Wednesday, with 10 of those appearing in Wapello County.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, total cases in Wapello County increased by 10. There were two new cases in each of Appanoose and Jefferson counties. Davis County added one case.
Statewide, there were 817 new cases of the disease reported with 13 new deaths. There were 6,103 more individuals tested in the last 24 hours and 544 newly recovered.
Rapid growth of COVID-19 disease cases in Marion County continued, while cases also spiked in Mahaska County on Wednesday.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday showed Mahaska County's total COVID-19 case jumped by 30 in a 24-hour span.
Only three counties in Iowa added more cases in that period: Johnson, Story and Polk counties.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, Marion County added 29 new cases of the disease, according to state data.
Last Wednesday, Marion County had 219 cases since the pandemic began. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, that total has shot up to 355 — a 62.1% increase in a one-week period.
The jump in Mahaska County has also led to a significant increase. Fueled in large part by Wednesday morning's jump, cases in the last week have increased by 30.7%.
There are 157 cases of the disease reportedly active in Marion County, according to state numbers. There are 52 active cases in Mahaska County.
The positivity rate over the last 14 days in Marion County has sprung to 16.1%. While the jump in Mahaska County was significant for a single-day, the positivity rate is still low, at 4.1% over the last 14 days.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.