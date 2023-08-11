Editor's note: This is the eighth and final installment to run in the Ottumwa Courier of a series of facts and stories of Ottumwa High School through the years, in a lead-up to OHS' 100th anniversary, which is scheduled for Aug. 24-29. The OHS Centennial Committee will be offering details throughout the summer on the district’s social media channels, website, and local media, including The Courier.
Ottumwa High School, and the next 100 years.
On Aug. 29, the Ottumwa Community School District and the Ottumwa community will celebrate the 100th birthday of Ottumwa High School. When the eager students of 1923 felt the excitement of entering their new school for the very first day, not one of them could possible predict that the Ottumwa High School building will still be strong and outstanding 100 years later, more beautiful than the first day of school. They came to school in anticipation of their own future.
But what is the future of OHS? What will the next 100 years look like?
It is with great care, planning, and the love of this majestic building overlooking the beautiful city, that we will grow. The school board and administration both past and present take their task very seriously as they consider the plans for Ottumwa High School.
Each team member gives his or her expertise and influence on the plan. As with all plans to improve, we trust and support that the people who are residing in those positions are the best stewards. OHS is about to once again soar into the next 100 years with pride and glory for a job well done.
The Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education has recently passed a $30 million dollar plan to expand the OHS facility and to upgrade and improve the building, keeping its integrity and beauty, while intensifying its presence in the city.
The construction of a $10.5 million state-of-the-art sports complex measuring over 19,000 square feet will break ground next spring. The facility includes two full-size basketball courts, three volleyball courts and a skywalk connecting to the high school. The total seating capacity of nearly 1,500, and it will bring large gatherings for athletic events of all types to our city.
This competition gymnasium will propel Ottumwa students far into the future. The remaining $19.5 million we will invest in OHS classrooms bringing every aspect of our building to the highest level possible.
Gone are the days of "good enough is good enough." This multi-million dollar investment in our high school reflects that our students deserve the best.
