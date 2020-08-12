OTTUMWA — There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Wapello County, with four new cases reported at the Good Samaritan Society facility.
As a state, Iowa added 452 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus. There were 12 new deaths, one of which came from Monroe, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The state reported 533 new recoveries and 4,578 new tests in the last 24 hours.
According to state data, Wapello County has 109 active cases of the disease. There have been 19 total positive tests reported from the Good Samaritan Society, and two people have recovered.
Over a 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. Wednesday, state data showed an increase of two cases in Appanoose County, and one new case each in Davis and Jefferson counties.
There are 23 active cases in Jefferson County, 16 in Monroe, 16 in Davis, 13 in Van Buren and 10 in Appanoose, according to state data.
Coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.