OTTUMWA — Wapello County saw the total number of COVID-19 cases reported rise by 13 in the last 24 hours, according to state data.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported at 10 a.m. Saturday that Wapello County has had 996 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That's an increase of 13 in the last 24 hours.
The state on Saturday saw a growth of 843 cases of the disease and 13 new deaths. There were 527 new recoveries and 5,520 new tests.
There were three new cases reported in Davis County, two in Appanoose, and two in Jefferson.
The outbreak at Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa continues, now with 61 total cases reported.
Nearby, Marion County continued a significant rise Saturday morning, with the Iowa Department of Public Health reporting a total of 283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 10 a.m. Saturday. That's an increase of 25 from the day before at the same time.
Since Wednesday when the state reported Marion County had 219 cases, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 64 — a 29% increase in three days.
With the spike, the percentage of tests positive in the last 14 days for the county has grown to 13.3% as of Saturday morning. Rules implemented by Gov. Kim Reynolds allow schools to switch to virtual learning if a county has a positivity rate greater than 15% with an absentee rate of 10%, or if a county has a rate above 20%.
The recent growth of cases in Marion County pushes the county to 108 active cases, state data reported.
In Mahaska County, five new cases were reported. State data also indicated there was one additional death, bringing the total to 18 since the pandemic began. There are 20 reportedly active cases in the county.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.