OTTUMWA — The state of Iowa reported 15 new deaths and 582 new cases of the COVID-19 disease on Thursday. Case growth in the last 24 hours locally was minimal.
State data showed that in the last 24 hours, Wapello and Jefferson counties both had two new cases and Appanoose and Van Buren counties each added one.
That pushes the number of active COVID-19 cases in Wapello County to 57, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health data as of 10 a.m. Thursday. There are 14 active cases in Monroe County, 12 in Jefferson, nine in Davis, six in Van Buren and three in Appanoose.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to further address the topic of "return to learn" in Iowa.
On Wednesday, the United States hit another milestone, with deaths attributed to COVID-19 climbing beyond the 150,000 mark.