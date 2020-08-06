OTTUMWA — Wapello County saw 16 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours, according to state data. That moves the number of active cases in the county to 72.
Meanwhile, the state of Iowa saw 13 new deaths from the COVID-19 disease over the same period, pushing the state to 906 deaths since the pandemic began.
Between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 809 new recoveries and 7,005 new tests processed.
Appanoose County saw three new test results added to the state's data, while Davis and Jefferson counties each increased by one case. Monroe and Van Buren counties held steady.
Gov. Kim Reynolds was scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. today to talk about the coronavirus situation in Iowa. There are now 10,766 active cases of the disease in Iowa, according to state data.
COVID-19 is a disease caused by the new coronavirus. As many as 80 percent of those infected can be asymptomatic or show mild cold- or flu-like symptoms. In other cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and could die. Older adults and people who have underlying health conditions are generally most at risk of severe complications.
Experts say the disease can spread easily through respiratory droplets from people who are speaking, coughing or sneezing. The wide-spread use of masks when out in public, as well as social distancing and good hygiene, can slow the spread, they say.
Individuals can spread the disease without knowing they are sick, and it can take up to two weeks after exposure before an individual shows symptoms.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.