OTTUMWA — Just 182 new cases of the COVID-19 disease were reported in Iowa Tuesday morning, with three of the new cases in Wapello County.

There are now 99 cases reported active in Wapello County.

There were four new deaths attributed to the disease statewide, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s numbers. None of the deaths were in the Courier’s coverage area.

There were 735 new recoveries and 1,895 newly tested.

In Wapello County, state data recently showed a new nursing home outbreak at the Good Samaritan Society. There are 15 positive tests to date at the long-term care facility, with two recoveries.

Elsewhere in the Courier’s coverage area, there were three new cases reported in Davis County, two in Jefferson and one in Van Buren.

The Indianola school district this week said a first grade student had tested positive, and quarantined that class by switching them to virtual learning.

Gov. Kim Reynolds at her Tuesday press conference said that the superintendent of the district would be joining her at her press conference on Thursday.

Follow updates on the coronavirus pandemic online at www.ottumwacourier.com/news/coronavirus.

