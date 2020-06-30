KNOXVILLE — The 60th running of the Knoxville Nationals will have to wait another year.
The event, originally scheduled for Aug. 12-15, has been postponed to Aug. 11-14, 2021. Tickets will automatically be transferred over to the 2021 Nationals unless fans request to forfeit their tickets and receive a refund. Call the ticket office at 641-842-5431 for details.
“This is devastating for all of us on the fair board and at the track, as we know it is for all our fans, competitors, sponsors, employees and everyone in the racing community,” said Brian Bailey, Marion County Fair Board President.
Officials from the Marion County Fair Board announced the decision on Tuesday, saying their most recent event plan was not approved by local officials.
“Since March, we have collaborated on several different plans with the state and local officials to make the Knoxville Nationals happen,” Bailey said. “In the end, we were just up against too many obstacles to make the event happen safely and at the level expected of the Knoxville Nationals.”
Instead of the Nationals, the Knoxville Raceway will host a three-night World of Outlaws event Aug. 13-15. Seating will be limited to 7,000 spectators each night.
The Brownells Capitani Classic will be moved from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15 as the final event of the three-night stretch. Previously sold tickets for the Classic will be refunded, and details on new tickets for the three-day event will be released soon.
Officials said the remainder of the 2020 Knoxville Raceway will proceed as scheduled, barring unforeseen changes. The maximum capacity will be 7,000 until further notice.