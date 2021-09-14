OTTUMWA — Trick-or-treat night will run from 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in Ottumwa, the Ottumwa Police Department announced Tuesday.
Parents are encouraged to dress children in reflective clothing and consider nontoxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives to masks, which can limit or block eyesight. They should also review the route with the children and a agree on a specific time for them to return home; a parent or other adult should accompany young trick-or-treaters.
Homeowners should make sure to remove tripping hazards on their porch and walkway and should consider using battery-powered jack-o-lantern lights rather than real candles or flames. Those using candles should place pumpkins well away from the path of trick-or-treaters and make sure paper or cloth decorations won’t be blown into the flame.
Children are reminded not to eat any treats until they are checked by an adult. They should also let their parents know where they are going, only go places with a porch light on, remain on well-lit streets, always use the sidewalk and obey all traffic and pedestrian regulations. Motorists are encouraged to drive slow and watch closely for children running into the street.
If a trick-or-treater or homeowner is not feeling well, they are asked not to participate.