OTTUMWA — After nine rounds of competition, the Books R Us team from James Elementary won the district’s 2022 Bulldog Book Bowl on Tuesday for the fourth time in the last five years.
Members of the team included Manny Garcia-Botello, Clara Mart, Satinka Nicholson, Eddy Sapp, Lyric Songer and Kamiyah Wise. Coaches for the team were Allison Adams and Julie Schuck.
Competing in the championship round and finishing second were the Liberty Hurricanes. Team members included Olivia Fowler, TyLynn Johnson, Ava Jordan, Payton Kendrick, Bella Malone and Gabe Mason. Coaches for the team were Chris Gravett and Kari Swartz.
Students who earned Master Quizzer status by answering four questions correctly in a quiz round were Garcia-Botello and Wise, Books R Us from James; Macie VandenBerg, Eisenhower Elite; Henry Bame, Eisenhower Emeralds; Olivia Fowler, Ava Jordan and Gabe Mason, Liberty Hurricanes; Blake Walker, Ruff Times from Wilson; and Blake Goldsmith and Lilli Sosa, Wonderous Worders from Horace Mann.
District media specialists created this quiz-type competition for fifth grade students in 2001 to promote reading. Schools select teams of up to six students to represent their school. Students read and study nine books with a school sponsor. During competition, students use the titles of each book to answer questions. Each team competes twice against randomly-drawn opponents. Scores from the two rounds are tallied and the two highest scoring teams compete in the final round. Eight teams competed in the event.