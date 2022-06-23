OTTUMWA — Hundreds of patrons poured into The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra’s popular 25 Men Who Can Cook event at Bridge View Center on Saturday, June 18, celebrating the 11th anniversary of the event.
Billed as the “tastiest two hours” in Ottumwa, hobby and professional chefs were up to the task and then some, receiving rave reviews from attendees.
South Ottumwa Savings Bank was the Gold Sponsor for this event, while NOEL Insurance, Edward Jones and Indian Hills Community College were Silver Sponsors. Antiques & Uniques, Big River Gifts and Fabrics, My Chic Boutique and Newland Enterprises were Bronze Sponsors.
The following chefs and their dishes received awards from the judges, as well as People’s Choice determined by votes from those in attendance.
Hobby Division Awards
Pre-Dining: First place – John Richards – French Onion Soup (retired educator); Second place – Matt Greiner – Greiner Burger Bites (Greiner Family Farms); Third place – Matt Thompson – Raspberry Chipolte Hamballs (Indian Hills Community College)
Entrée: First place – Marc Roe – German Rouladen (Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress); Second place – Corwin Williams – Boozy Smoked Loin Sliders (The Williams Family); Third place – Jonathan Scott – Chicken Grilled Delight (Second Baptist Church)
Dessert: First place – Taylor Grimm – Fruit and Coffee Panna Cotta (South Hy-Vee); Second place – Alex Morley – Fried Strawberries (Edward Jones); Third place – Bill Ward – Chrispy Chocolate Peanut Butter Chips (retired barber)
Peoples Choice: First place – Alex Morley – Fried Strawberries (Edward Jones); Second place – Matt Thompson – Raspberry Chipotle Hamballs (Indian Hills Community College); Third place – Jonathan Scott – Chicken Grilled Delight (Second Baptist Church)
Professional Division Awards:
Best Entry: First place – Jose Lopez – Authentic Mexican Carnitas (Cerro Grande Meat Market); Second place – Joe Wang – Shiki Gunkan (Shiki Sushi & Hibach); Third place – Braxton Pierson – Birra Oaxaca (Lucille’s Steaks & Spirits, Centerville)
Peoples Choice: First place – Parker Frye – Open Faced Shrimp on a Proseitla Po-Boy (Godfrey’s Ale House); Second place – Jose Lopez – Authentic Mexican Carnitas (Cerro Grande Meat Market); Third place – Braxton Pierson – Birra Oaxaca (Lucille’s Steaks and Spirits, Centerville)
Profits from this event assist the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra with expenses in providing seven concerts per year in Ottumwa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.