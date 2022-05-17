OTTUMWA — The Annual Tenco Foundation Golf Classic will be held Saturday, June 18 at Cedar Creek Golf Course in Ottumwa.
All profits from the event will assist the Tenco Foundation, which funds capital projects for First Resources Corp. and provides assistance and grant opportunities to individuals with disabilities — “Investing in Dreams!” Over the last 36 years of its existence, this Golf Classic has grown to be one of the largest and most well known in all of Southeast Iowa, drawing roughly 250 golfers annually.
This tournament, hosting 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. shotgun starts in a 4 Player Best Shot Format, features many opportunities to win prizes, including at putting green game, purchase mulligans and raffle tickets, and enjoy great brats and hotdogs, along with ice cold beverages. This year’s event will be supported by more than 25 major sponsors as well as a multitude of patrons from throughout southeastern Iowa and the Midwest.
There is still time to join these fabulous sponsors. These sponsors assist the Tenco Foundation with expenses, and contribute outstanding hole prizes, as well as other gifts for the golfers at the event — and don’t forget the amazing hole-in-one bet for a new car at hole #8.
Though the spots are filling fast, there is still time to register a team for the Tenco Foundation Golf Classic by calling 641-814-1081 or by emailing swaug@firstresources.us. Team cost is $280, which is green fees for four golfers and includes two carts. Enjoy a round of golf with friends while supporting services for people with disabilities.