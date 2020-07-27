OTTUMWA — In the last 24 hours, Wapello County had eight residents test positive for the COVID-19 disease while the state added 469 new cases.
From 10 a.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health showed that Wapello County’s case count rose from 786 to 794. The number of active cases is at 58 in Wapello.
In Wapello County, 12.2 percent of tests were positive on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the state of Iowa rose to 42,485 cases of the disease, an increase of 469 from the prior day. In that time span, there were three new deaths reported.
No other counties in the Ottumwa Courier's coverage area reported increases on Monday.
Since Friday morning — the last update in the Courier's print edition — cases have risen by 19 in Wapello, three in Jefferson, two in Appanoose, one in Monroe and one in Van Buren. The state reported 1,575 new cases and nine new deaths in that timespan.