OTTUMWA — The state added 181 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the past 24 hours, while seven Iowans with the disease died.
Case growth was minimal along southern Iowa. Wapello County had two new cases, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Monroe and Jefferson each added one case. The state tally for Davis County actually decreased by one case between Monday and Tuesday morning.
The seven new deaths in the state includes the one local officials confirmed Monday in Wapello County.
Ten are hospitalized in Wapello County, according to numbers from the Wapello County Emergency Management Office as of Aug. 3. That's an increase from 7 hospitalized on July 31.
Statewide, there are 243 hospitalized for COVID-19, up from 241 on Monday. Seventy-five are in an intensive care unit, down from 78.
The state reported 821 new recoveries, pushing the number of active cases in the state to 11,174.
The number of new positive cases has been showing a downward climb statewide in the last two weeks. The state has reported 5,134 new cases in the last 14 days. The positivity rate has been about 7.5 percent in that period.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m.