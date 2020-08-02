OTTUMWA — State data showed an increase of nine cases of the COVID-19 disease in Wapello County Sunday morning, as cases statewide increased by 544.
There were two new deaths reported statewide, none in the Courier coverage area.
Wapello County currently has 62 active cases, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Appanoose County saw an increase of two cases over a 24-hour period ending Sunday morning at 10 a.m. The Appanoose County Public Health Department confirmed the cases late afternoon on Saturday and said they were a male and a female between the ages of 18-40-years-old.
Van Buren County saw an increase of two cases while Jefferson County saw an increase of one.
Statewide, there were 5,404 tested in the last 24 hours, for a positivity rate of about 10.1%.