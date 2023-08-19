A century of memories

1923 — Ottumwa High School opens its current building, replacing Washington Junior High School, which had served as the city’s first high school for 24 years. The initial senior class (Class of 1924) has 214 graduates.
1949 — In the 25th anniversary year of the new high school, there are 327 seniors in the Class of 1949.
1956 — Carol Morris, a 1954 OHS graduate, wins the Miss Universe pageant.
1957 — Herschel Loveless, who graduated from OHS in 1927 at age 16, becomes Iowa’s 34th governor.
1961 — Frank Douma retires after a 41-year career with the district. He started as a teacher at the high school from 1920-27, was principal at OHS from 1927-36, then spent his last 25 years as the district superintendent.
1963 — OHS went undefeated and was named the “mythical” state champion in football. The “mythical” state champion was poll-based, either through the Associated Press or Des Moines Register, and was in use until the Iowa High School Athletic Association created its playoff system in 1972.
1968 — Paul David Ekart, a 1965 OHS graduate and third-class petty officer stationed in South Vietnam, is killed in action Jan. 26, and is believed to be the first OHS alum to be killed in the conflict, according to information from the Iowa Veterans Remembrance Project.
1970 — The closure of Walsh High School leads to high school students attending OHS starting with the 1970-71 school year.
1974 — The 50th anniversary of OHS sees a graduating class of 581 students, according to data from the Iowa Department of Education.
1976 — The OHS softball team, in just its third year of existence, finishes 28-0 and wins the first of two state championships. The Bulldogs would win another in 1995.
1977 — Construction begins on the Vocational-Technical wing of OHS, and classes were moved into the building early in 1979. The building cost $2.4 million to construct. The building contains vocal and instrumental music rooms, auto mechanics, as well as driver education facilities. The building replaced the Adams building.
1995-97 — OHS’ current cafeteria, between the main building to the vocational-technology building, is constructed as part of a two-phase renovation project costing about $10.6 million. A bond referendum initially failed in 1994, but was approved with 63% of the vote in 1995. The cafeteria and library open in the spring of 1997.
1996-97 — Ottumwa wins back-to-back Class 4A state baseball championships.
1999 — According to Iowa Department of Education data, there were 302 seniors in the Class of 1999, the 75th anniversary of the high school.
2005 — The “Save Our Steps” campaign forces the Ottumwa Community School District board of education to revisit an earlier vote to replace the iconic stairway to the school off East Second Street. Initially, the board votes to replace the steps completely, which created a backlash. But after Class of 1949 graduate Joyce Amos led a petition drive of over 2,000 signatures, the school district revotes, and installs new steps that look like the original steps from the 1920s. The steps have since been painted red and white alternatively to reflect school colors.
2017 — Schafer Stadium, which opened in the 1940s, ushers in a new era of OHS athletics, with a new FieldTurf football field, video board, press box, bleachers and resurfaced track. The approximately $2.5 million project was a bit behind schedule due to increased costs.
2023 — During the 100th anniversary of the high school’s opening, the OCSD board of education approves nearly $30 million in improvements to its buildings school, with the centerpiece being a competition gym across from the high school along Second Street, and a second-floor walkway connecting the school to the gym. The facility is expected to open in 2025, and will house all indoor high school athletic contests except for swimming.
