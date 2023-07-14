Editor's note: This is the fourth installment to run in the Ottumwa Courier of a series of facts and stories of Ottumwa High School through the years, in a lead-up to OHS' 100th anniversary, which is scheduled for Aug. 24-29. The OHS Centennial Committee will be offering details throughout the summer on the district’s social media channels, website, and local media, including The Courier.+
Ottumwa High School is not just a building. It is not just the administration and faculty, nor is it only the student body, both present and past. It is not merely the clubs, sports, and activities.
What is it then? It is all of these together with many years of hard work, good times, friendship, school spirit, and traditions.
The building has housed many thousands of students. The walls and ceilings have vibrated from the hearty shouts of class yells and peppy cheers. The corridors have heard the laughing voices of friends down through the years.
The administration and faculty have strived to send out each graduating class with as much knowledge and good judgement as is in their power to give, and the clubs and activities have offered not only good, clean entertainment but also a knowledge of better human relations among the students.
The various sports have given healthful recreation, good self-discipline, and exercise of fair sportsmanship. It is the students down through the years who have carried on the traditions and brought about improvements to make OHS a better school for incoming classes.
All of these put together make up Ottumwa High School, none stands alone to make up our school, and yet, without one, the school is not complete.
When you ask yourself the question, “What is Ottumwa High School?” we can each take a reflective moment when we remember our time, our memory and OHS. It may be a first time trying something new, meeting someone new or discovering and learning about yourself. That favorite teacher or favorite lunch. The gentle nurse or kind secretary. Whether you grew up in Ottumwa or were a new comer to town.
The beautiful OHS building up on the hill that once was the overlook soil encampment for an Indian tribe to prosper continues to develop the finest young people in the state and country.
In addition, as the school song says:
“Ottumwa High will always be our school and we’ll ever love her true. We’ll sing for her, we’ll yell for her And my, what we won’t do! We’ll put her on the map, And see that she stands pat, For we love her true we do. Northside, southside, and all around the town We'll all join in together to root for OHS In football, basketball, and every kind of sport, We'll cheer her on to victory For Dear Old OHS, Rah! Rah! Rah! For Ottumwa! LaVevo! LaVivo! LaVevo! Vivo Vum! Johnny Get a Rat Trap, Bigger than a cat trap, Johnny Get a Rat Trap, Bigger than a cat trap, LaVevo! LaVivo! SST! Boom! Bah! OTTUMWA HIGH SCHOOL! Rah! Rah! Rah!
