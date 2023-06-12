PELLA — Scholarships make a difference for students who attend Central College. The college offers scholarships for majors, research, off-campus study and music ensembles, to name a few.
For Quintin Hull, class of 2026, from Ottumwa, the T. Kent Jager Endowed Music Scholarship opened a door for his passion to play piano.
"This scholarship means a lot — that someone is helping me become a better pianist," Hull says. "It's like someone is cheering me on. It makes it a lot easier to practice every day. I love playing the piano. That's what I want to do with my life but it's hard to make a living out of it. I already have a job on Sundays playing at a church and accompanying ensembles and soloists."
Though Hull has not declared a major yet as a first-year student, he started his Central journey committed to music and pre-med. He came to Central along with his identical twin, Trey Hull. Both are pianists, tennis players and now Central students.
"Scholarships allow us to be more competitive with other institutions for students in the fine arts," says Ian Moschenross, professor of music and Hull's piano instructor. "These awards show the institution's commitment, as well as that of alumni, to the fine arts to flourish at Central. Fine arts are expensive. Scholarships enable students like Quin and other music majors to receive private lessons."
"Quin is an outstanding first-year student in music," Moschenross says. "He is a more advanced piano student who takes an hour lesson instead of a half-hour. His piano playing has already progressed since coming to campus in August."
"Quin brings the enthusiasm for the arts that we want to see at Central. This scholarship, and others like it, improve our ability to bring students like Quin to campus," Moschenross says.
The T. Kent Jager Endowed Music Scholarship was established by Thomas Kent Jager, a 1980 graduate, in gratitude for the rich liberal arts education he received at Central. The award is open to any student involved in Central music. Preference is given to music majors pursuing concentrations in organ or church music and participating in one of the Central choral ensembles.
