OTTUMWA — Absentee voting for the Ottumwa City Council primary election begins Wednesday.
There are two open seats on the council and five candidates are in the mix — Keith Caviness, Joe Damerval, Bill Hoffman Jr., Cyan Bossou and Marcia McDaniel.
Early voting may take place in the Wapello County Auditor's Office starting Wednesday and will run through Oct. 9, one day before the primary election that will eliminate one of the candidates.
Voters may also have a ballot mailed to them, but must fill out a written absentee ballot request form to the auditor's office by 5 p.m. Sept. 25. Absentee ballots themselves must be received by the office by 8 p.m. Oct. 10. Postmarks are no longer valid.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 10, and voters must be a resident of the city, a U.S. citizen and 18 years old (or 17 if the voter will have a birthday on or before the general election Nov. 7).
Voters must also have proof of identity, which can be a valid driver's license, or a signed voter ID card, or must prove residency with a pay stub, bank statement or utility bill.
Ten precinct locations will be used for the primary.
For more information, contact either Kelly Spurgeon or Danielle Weller in the auditor's office at (641) 683-0020 between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
